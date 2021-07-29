Suni Lee Wins Gold in Individual All-Around at the Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee Wins Gold in Individual All-Around at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old took home the top honor, edging out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Angelina Melnikova.

Lee became the event’s frontrunner following Simone Biles’ withdrawal due to mental health reasons.

Despite not competing, Biles cheered her teammate on from the stands.

Biles’ replacement, Jade Carey, placed eighth.

Lee became the fifth straight American woman to win the event at the Summer Games.

Team USA won the previous four gold medals in this event, with Biles winning in Rio in 2016.

Gabby Douglas in 2012 in London, Nastia Liukin in 2008 in Beijing, and Carly Patterson in 2004 in Athens.

Lee, along with Biles and their teammates, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, .

Earned the silver medal in the team competition finals on July 27