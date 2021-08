Chancellor urges people to "stick with" self-isolation rules

Rishi Sunak has urged people to continue following self-isolation rules until they are scrapped for fully vaccinated people on August 16.

The Chancellor appealed today: "I know it's frustrating, please stick with it.

It's just a few more weeks and then we can all look forward, hopefully, to a very good summer." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn