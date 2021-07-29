Simone Biles Thanks Fans for Helping Her Realize She’s ‘More Than [Her] Accomplish

Simone Biles Thanks Fans for Helping Her Realize She’s, ‘More Than [Her] Accomplishments’.

Simone Biles took to Twitter on Wednesday to publicly thank her fans for their support.

.

It was announced earlier that day that the 24-year-old gymnast would not be competing in Thursday’s individual all-around competition.

.

It was announced earlier that day that the 24-year-old gymnast would not be competing in Thursday’s individual all-around competition.

.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health.

, USA Gymnastics, via Twitter.

In her post, Biles said that the “outpouring love and support” from fans had helped her realize she’s “more than [her] accomplishments.” .

The outpouring love and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments .., Simone Biles, via Twitter.

She went on to emphasize the significance of that realization, saying it’s not something she’s ever “truly believed before.” .

USA Gymnastics said they “wholeheartedly” support Biles' decision to withdraw from the competition.

.

We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being.

Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many, USA Gymnastics, via Twitter.

The conversation surrounding Biles and her mental health began earlier this week when she suddenly departed from the team competition.

At the time, Biles said she didn’t want to jeopardize her “health and well-being” by continuing to compete.

According to USA Gymnastics, Biles will continue to be “evaluated daily” in order to determine her status for the individual event finals next week