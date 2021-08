Alicia Keys has already conquered the music industry, and now she's set her sights on taking over Netflix, producing the new rom

Kylie Jenner has done it again.

The 23-year-old mom, model, and businesswoman shook up the beauty industry with the rebrand and relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics.

In honour of the big reveal, Kylie and momager Kris Jenner created a three-part docuseries "Inside Kylie Cosmetics" that pulls back the pink curtain to uncover what it really takes to make a billion-dollar brand.

Krys Lunardo has got you covered on all things Kylie on this week's Beauty Beat!