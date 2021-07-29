Bob Odenkirk Is in Stable Condition After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

On July 27, Odenkirk was rushed to a hospital in New Mexico while filming for 'Better Call Saul.'.

Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance, Source familiar with the situation, via 'TMZ'.

It has now been revealed that the actor experienced a "heart-related incident" and was unconscious for a while at the hospital.

But according to 'TMZ,' sources with direct knowledge say Odenkirk is now out of the woods and lucid.

Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side, Representative for Bob Odenkirk, via 'TMZ'.

The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery, Representative for Bob Odenkirk, via 'TMZ'.

The prequel series to 'Breaking Bad' is currently in production for its sixth season.