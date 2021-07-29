A is for Apple.
B is for Bee.
C is for Candy.
D is for dork.
E is for elephant.
And F?
F is for Fail!!!!
The funniest letter in the alphabet!
Fareed gives his take on the complexity of Sino-American relations and why Cold War analogies fail to capture their true nature.
By William H. Overholt*
China and the United States are in a different game than the rising power/established power..