Paris Hilton Says Fiancé Carter Reum Is 'The Most Amazing Man'

After posting a viral cooking video of her making her famous lasagna back in January, Paris Hilton is back in the kitchen for her new Netflix series "Cooking with Paris".

Speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, the reality star breaks down all her celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato, and reveals whose cooking skills impressed her the most.

Plus, she gushes about her fiancé Carter Reum and says he's "the most amazing man" she's ever met.