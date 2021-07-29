Weymouth Man, Chelsea Teen Announced As First Winners of VaxMillions

Darrell Washington, 63, of Weymouth won the initial $1 million prize, while 15-year-old Chelsea High School student Daniela Maldonado won a $300,000 college scholarship.
WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Darrell Washington, 63, of Weymouth won the initial $1 million prize, while 15-year-old Chelsea High School student Daniela Maldonado won a $300,000 college scholarship.
WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Darrell Washington of Weymouth and Daniela Maldonado of Chelsea are the first winners in the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway.