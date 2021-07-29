Experts Stress Danger Of The Delta Variant To A St. Paul School

At Harding High School in St.
Paul, state health officials and the president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics stressed the Delta variant is hitting kids hard, reports Esme Murphy () WCCO 4 News At 5 - July 29.
As the CDC announced the highly contagious Delta variant represented more than 80 percent of sequenced COVID cases in the country..
White House Concedes
It Will Narrowly Miss , July 4th Vaccination Goal.
In May, President Joe Biden announced his..