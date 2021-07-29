Biden Announces Federal Workers Must Be Vaccinated or Face Consistent Testing

President Joe Biden announced the new policy on July 29 from the East Room of the White House.

Federal employees must now get fully vaccinated or submit to regular COVID-19 testing and other mitigation measures.

We all want our lives to get back to normal, and fully vaccinated workplaces will make that happen more quickly and more successfully.

, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

We all know that in our gut.

With incentives and mandates, we can make a huge difference and save a lot of lives, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

Four million civilian Americans are employed by the federal government.

The new policy comes on the heels of similar policies announced by local governments, as well as private businesses.

The policies are in response to spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases around the country due to the more contagious Delta variant.

Cases will go up further before they start to go back down.

There’s a challenge as you knew there could be, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

Biden reiterated the current recommendations that those who are vaccinated do not need a booster shot for enhanced protection against the Delta variant.

No American needs a booster now.

But if science tells us there’s a need for boosters, that’s something we’ll do, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

Biden also announced $100 payment incentives to be allocated by local governments for those who have not yet received their shots.

For small- and medium-sized businesses who offer paid time off for employees to receive their shots, the federal government will offer reimbursements.

It will cost you, the employer, nothing, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'.

Currently, around 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated