Hospitals Stressed As More Patients Ill From COVID-19

16 WAPT'S GRACYN GORDONTALKED TO ONE DOCTOR ON WH ATHE'S CURRENTLYEXPERIENCI.

NGDOCTOR MARK HORNE OUT OFLAUREL TELLS US TODAY THATHIS HOSPITAL IS OPERATG INAT FULL CAPACITY DUE TOCOVID-19 CASES AND HE ISEXPECTING THIS TREND TOCONTUEIN.((SOT))(DR. MARK HORNE)(3 SECS)"WE ARE NOW BACK INTO THETHICK OF IT AND IT'S LOOKINGWORSE BY THE DAY."((VO))DOCTOR HORNE SAYS THEHOSPITAL SYSTEMS WEREALREADY SOMEWHAT FULL WITHTHE NORMAL CASES THEFACILITIES SEE.AND ADDING THESE COVID-19CASES COULD CAUSE ANOTR HEINCIDENT OF HIS HOSPIT ALOPERATING AT 200 PERCENTCAPACITY LIKE THEYEXPERIENCED LAST YEAR.((SO) T)(DR. MARK HORNE)(16 SE) CSIF YOU LOOK AT OUR HISTORYOVER THE PAST SEVEL RAMONTHS AND WHERE T HENUMBERS ARE NOW, IT DOES NOTLOOK PRETTY.

IT LOOKS LI KETHE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS WILLBE A REAL CHALLENGE FORSPHOITALS AROUND THE STATEAND AROUND THE REGION TO BEHONE WSTITH YOU."((VO))DOCTOR HORNE EXPLAINS THATHE IS ROUTINELY SEEI NGYOUNGER SEVERE CASES OFTHIS DELTA VARIANT OF THEVIRUS.((SOT))(DR. MARK HORN E)"YES WE SEE A LOT OF YOUNGERPEOPLE GETTING VERY VESICK AND SOME ARE DYING."((VO))HE SAYS APPROXIMATELY 70%OF THE VULNERABLE 65 A NDOLDER POPULATION ARE FULLYVACCINATED.((SOT))(DR. MARK HORN"I KNOW THAT PEOPLE THINK ITONLY HAPPENS TO SOMEONEWHO'S IN THE 65 AND OLDER.AND IT'S TRUE THAT GROUP ISTHE MOST VULNERABLE.

B UTTHE BULK OF OUR 65 AND OLDERGROUP HAS RECEIVED AVACCINE."((VO))THE MAJORITY OF CASESFILLING BEDS IN HISHOSPITAL ARE PEOPLE OHAVE NOT GOTTEN THEIR SHOT."THE VAST AND OVERWHELMI NGMAJORITY OF PEOPLE BEINGADMITTED TO THE HOSPITALARE UNVACCINATED.

WELLOVER 90 PERCENT."DOCTOR HORNE ALSO MAKES ANIMPORTANT DISTINCTN IOTHAT 99 PERCENT OFIS HMEDICAL STAFF ARE FULLYVACCINATED.AND OVER 90 PERCEN