The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis on the SI Media Podcast

SI’s Jimmy Traina and Bryan Curtis discuss the death of the local news sportscaster, how ESPN's problem with "NBA Countdown" got exposed during the Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor controversy, why ESPN did not get its white whale in the new "Monday Night Football" deal with Peyton Manning, the low Olympics ratings and viewers' gripes NBC's coverage, Charles Barkley's freedom, Siskel and Ebert and much more.