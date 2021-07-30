Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Top 10 Most Bloodthirsty Anime Characters Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:14s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Most Bloodthirsty Anime Characters Ever
Top 10 Most Bloodthirsty Anime Characters Ever

These guys love getting their hands bloody!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that are wild about murder and violence

These guys love getting their hands bloody!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that are wild about murder and violence, as seen in series such as "My Hero Academia", "Re:Zero", "Berserk", and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement