Top 10 Most Bloodthirsty Anime Characters Ever

These guys love getting their hands bloody!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that are wild about murder and violence
These guys love getting their hands bloody!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that are wild about murder and violence
These guys love getting their hands bloody!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime characters that are wild about murder and violence, as seen in series such as "My Hero Academia", "Re:Zero", "Berserk", and more!
Mind over muscle! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the battles in anime between two polar opposites.