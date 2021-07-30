Good Movie

Good Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Payton is a young Black man with a chance to marry into the upper echelons of Black society.

But first he must abandon a secret, an unborn child with an ex-girlfriend.

He is in desperate need of money and time away from his fiancé, who knows nothing about the baby.

He finds a solution in wealthy and stubborn Gregory Devereaux (Keith David), an elderly regular from his favorite late-night diner.

Hired by Devereaux's estranged daughter as his caretaker, Payton quickly becomes Gregory's confidant, and Payton's problems seem to disappear.

But as Devereaux nears death - with the wedding and the baby's birth fast approaching - Gregory's past sins force Payton to reckon with his own decisions as a man.

He must finally choose: marry rich, or do what's right.

Release Date: 09/03/2021 Directed by: Justin Etheredge Cast: Keith David, Justin Etheredge, Nefetari Spencer, Kali Raquel, Christen Sharice, Sarah-Scott Davis