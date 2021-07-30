Biden Ramps Up Vaccine Push With New Rules For Federal Workers And Call For $100 Payments

President Biden called on state and local governments to use COVID-19 relief funds to give $100 to residents who get vaccinated and said federal workers will have to show proof of vaccination or face new restrictions in the workplace, including complying with weekly testing.
Joe Biden Sets New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Including $100 State and Local Incentives, Federal Workers' Mandates
HNGN
