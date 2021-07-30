Boost for Great Britain in final rowing event as men’s eight team take bronze

Great Britain’s men’s eight team produced an outstanding performance to take bronze in the regatta’s final event.They were not considered to be realistic medal challengers, but it proved an outstanding display by Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford.They finished third behind gold medallists New Zealand, with Germany taking second.
Charlotte Dujardin becomes Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian ever as she secures bronze medal in individual dressage
Charlotte Dujardin is Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian ever as she secured her second bronze medal in Tokyo. The..