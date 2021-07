Nevada casinos win big in June

June was a great month for Nevada casinos, which took in more than a billion dollars in winnings.

WILL BE STREAMING THE DRAWINGLIVE ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE!JUNE WAS A GREATMONTH..... FOR NEVADA CASINOS.THEY TOOK IN MORETHAN..... A BILLION DOLLARS....IN NNINWIGS.THE NEVADA GAMING CONTROLBOARD SAYS...CASINOS TOOK INALMOST..... $1-POINT-2 BILLIONDOLLARS.... LAST MONTH.THAT’S -1- HUNDRED -53-MILLION DOLLARS.... MORETHAN.... WE MADE IN 20-19....BEFORE THE PANDEMIC.THE STRIP-EARNING.... MORETHAN.... $6-HUNDRED MILLION LASTMONTH....AND...