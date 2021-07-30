HIV Hasn't Stopped Me Finding Love | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

LAS Vegas-based Lexi Gibson, 30, was born with HIV but wasn’t diagnosed until she was two and her mother passed away from the condition when Lexi was four.

Lexi was told by doctors that she wouldn’t live beyond the age of 13 and was bullied badly throughout her school years.

Huge improvements in medication mean nowadays Lexi only has to take one pill daily which leaves the virus at completely undetectable levels in her system, but the stigma about HIV remains - making dating a challenge.

Past partners have feared catching the illness or tried to keep her HIV status a secret, with one potential suitor fleeing mid-date after finding out about Lexi’s diagnosis.

Lexi said: “Dating with HIV I find it’s so much better to tell the person in the beginning when we first get involved.” However, Lexi is now a life coach, passionate HIV advocate and founder of the non-profit StopHate Educate - and found love with musician Jade, 26.

Jade says she felt worried about Lexi’s health when she was first told, but now understands that Lexi’s zero 'viral load’ means there’s no possibility of Lexi passing on HIV.

Jade said: “When she told me I was nervous, I was scared, because I didn’t have all the knowledge - but Lexi broke it down for me.” Lexi added: “Being accepted in a relationship in general is a wonderful thing, whether you have HIV or you don’t, so I’m very grateful that I’m with someone who loves me for me.” Follow Lexi at: https://www.instagram.com/beautythroughmyeyes/ Find out more about Lexi’s non-profit StopHate Educate at: https://www.instagram.com/stophateeducate/?hl=en https://www.facebook.com/stophateeducate/