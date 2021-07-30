Watch these deer get into the most elegant girl fight you’ve ever seen

Gay Isber McMillan, 59, caught the hilarious video on her property's security camera during a family get together.In the video, a doe can be seen eating from a feeder left on Gay's property in Lake Summerville, Texas that she calls "Little Star Ranch." Another doe then approaches and they immediately launch themselves onto their hind legs, elegantly walking and swatting at each other in a performance that looks more like a dance than a fight.

"They're well-fed deer so I don't know why they feel they need to fight over it," said Gay, an Austin based technical writer."There's about 20 more pounds of corn they can eat, but they're animals so they're not thinking groceries, they're thinking 'I want that corn right there.'"Last Saturday, Gay, her husband and friends gathered at the ranch to celebrate her son and his husband visiting from South Africa.

Filmed on 15th July 2021