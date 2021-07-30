A fed up UK football fan has called on supporters to revolt - against PIES

A disgruntled football fan has called on supporters to forgo their match day pie in favour of the vast array of local cuisine found outside Britain's football stadiums.Jack Peat, author of The Great Pie Revolt: A Gastronomic Guide to the Premier League and EFL, says run-of-the-mill catering offered at most grounds has driven a wedge between football clubs and their localities.The over-reliance on centralised, large-scale caterers means fans are getting an identikit experience wherever they travel in the country, masking the resurgence of local food and drink producers.Calling on fans to revolt against the bland match-day offering, Jack said: "Football grounds have become a blot on an otherwise resurgent culinary scene in Britain."Whether you're at the Stadium of Light, Boundary Park or the KC Stadium, you are guaranteed to get the same tin tray grub and pay a premium price for it."But it doesn't have to be that way."Rather than queuing up for a tasteless pie or a rubbery burger, football fans could be warming their bellies with panackelty and stottie, in Sunderland, rag pudding, in Oldham or Hull patties, on the East Coast."They could be drinking locally-produced beer and eating produce from local vendors, all during the hours before and after a game."In a bid to explore the understated connection between football and food, Jack made his way across the 92 teams that comprise football's professional pyramid, often stumbling on some fascinating revelations.He found that the best pie in the country is actually found near the ground of League 2 newcomers Barrow FC, that an oatcake boat is moored outside the bet365 Stadium and that Bradford City's claret and amber strip could have been inspired by rhubarb and custard.Other regional treats such as rag pudding, smack barm and pey wet and parmo, get a shout out in the book, which includes a club-by-club breakdown of the cafes, market stalls, takeaways, microbrewers, pubs and bars best representing their locality.Jack added: "As Britain embraces a craft revolution of locally made produce we, the travelled football fan, have the unique opportunity to experience the country in a way few others can."We can feast on cockles and mussels on the south-east coast, tuck into pork faggots in the Midlands and drink our way through an explosion of craft distillers and breweries all in the name of the club we love."This is the definitive guide to the places that pride themselves on their locality."It is proof that when paired properly football and food are a match made in heaven, but both are in dire need of a spectator-driven revolt."The Great Pie Revolt is available from all major retailers from 9th August.