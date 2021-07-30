Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Streaming Release of 'Black Widow'

On July 9, Marvel's latest film debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+.

On July 29, Johansson filed a suit against Marvel Entertainment, which is owned by Disney, at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to The Verge, the lawsuit alleges that her contract for the film guaranteed a “wide theatrical release.".

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Johansson stands to lose $50 million due to the altered release plans.

The lawsuit alleges that Disney had two primary motivations for the hybrid release.

First, it argues, Disney wanted to boost subscriber numbers for its streaming service and inflate its stock value.

Second, the suit states, , “Disney wanted to substantially devalue Ms. Johansson’s agreement and thereby enrich itself.”.

Disney has not yet commented on the case.

Over the course of the pandemic, several of Disney’s titles debuted simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ through its Premier Access service.

'Cruella,' and the live-action remake of 'Mulan' are among a handful of films that have released this way as theaters buckled under pandemic lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

Many major streamers have opted to release films this way, including HBO Max.

The model has come under fire from major Hollywood directors like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan.

