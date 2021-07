2nd location of Vanderpump coming

Caesars just announced that Lisa Vanderpump’s new venue will be at Paris Las Vegas.

THERE THE BEST.A BEVERLY HILLS HOUSE-WIFEIS OPENING HER SECOND RESTAURANTON THE STRIP.CAESARS JUST ANNOUNCEDLISA VANDERPUMP’S NEW VENUE WILLBE AT THE PARIS LAS VEGAS.HERE’S A RENDERING OF WHATIT COULD LOOK LIKE.WE’RE TOLD THEY WILL HAVEPARISIAN-INSPIRED COCKTAILS,DISHES AND DESIGNS.IT’S EXPECTED TO OPEN THISWINTER.HER FIRST SPOT--VANDERPUMP COCKTAIL GARDEN