Covid-19: Amid massive student rush, Air India to double flights to US| Oneindia News

Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his son, Hrishikesh have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at its Mumbai office on Monday in a case linked to alleged money laundering.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus may cause more severe illness than all other known versions of the virus and spread as easily as chickenpox, US media reports quoting an internal document from the US health authority said.

In a respite to a large number of Indian students headed abroad for higher studies, Air India has announced that it will increase its flight frequency to the US from the first week of August.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly today passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws introduced by the Central government that has led to months of agitation by a large section of India's farmers.

