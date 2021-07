Shapps defends decision to ease isolation rules on August 16

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the government’s decision to wait nine days longer than Wales for self-isolation rules to change.

In England, self-isolation rules following a Covid-19 contact will lift for the fully vaccinated from August 16, while Wales will make the change on August 7 and Scotland, on August 9.

Report by Patelr.

