Daily Dividend Report: UNP,HON,NEE,RSG,OTIS

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on the company's common stock, payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record August 31, 2021.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 3, 2021, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy today declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.385 per share.

The dividend is payable on Sept.

15, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug.

27, 2021.

Republic Services announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.425 per share to $0.46 per share, which represents an increase of approximately 8 percent.

The quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share will be paid on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share of Otis' common stock.

The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021.