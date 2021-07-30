24-year-old pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault

A 24-year-old man has admitted assaulting England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty in a central London park.
Thug pleads guilty to assault after he is filmed attacking Chris Whitty
Tamworth Herald
The incident was caught on camera
