Spice Dishes On Collab With Shaggy & Sean Paul

ET Canada continues to celebrate music from all around the world with Jamaican artist Spice, who opens up about collaborating with Shaggy and Sean Paul on her summer smash "Go Down Deh".

Plus, Paul and Shaggy praise the artist, with the "It Wasn't Me" hitmaker saying it was "a pleasure" to work with her.