Beth Shriever: 'I've been visualising this day for so long'

Team GB celebrated double success on the BMX track at the Olympic Games as Beth Shriever won gold in the women's BMX racing final, moments after team-mate Kye Whyte claimed the nation's first Olympic medal in the event with silver in the men's.

Following her win, Shriever told ITV News: "It has just been the race day of dreams." Report by Patelr.

