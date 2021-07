POLL: Should the search for a new 'Jeopardy!' host end with LeVar Burton?

He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of "Jeopardy!" fans to win over after his trial run as guest host.

That's according to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, which asked a nationally representative sample of 1,003 Americans to weigh in on how ABC's long-running game show has evolved since the death of former host Alex Trebek in 2020.