Margot Robbie & 'The Suicide Squad' Cast On King Shark

"The Suicide Squad" arrives in theatres on Aug.

6 and fans are especially excited to see the violently adorable King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

Speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion and Flula Borg reveal which of their co-stars they think King Shark would eat first.