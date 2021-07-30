‘Fortnite’ Teases Concert Series Featuring ‘Record-Breaking Superstar’.
On July 29, 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced an upcoming event called the Rift Tour.
It will take place from Aug.
6 to Aug.
8 with events across different times zones.
Epic Games describes the Rift Tour as “a musical journey into magical new realities where 'Fortnite' and a record-breaking superstar collide.”.
That superstar has yet to be revealed.
But according to Eurogamer, Ariana Grande is rumored to be the next artist to rock the 'Fortnite' virtual stage.
.
Previous performers include Travis Scott and Marshmello.
More info is expected to be announced on Aug.
2.
Until then, fans can explore a series of new in-game challenges... and potentially unlock concert-related rewards