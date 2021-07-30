‘Fortnite’ Teases Concert Series Featuring ‘Record-Breaking Superstar’

On July 29, 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced an upcoming event called the Rift Tour.

It will take place from Aug.

6 to Aug.

8 with events across different times zones.

Epic Games describes the Rift Tour as “a musical journey into magical new realities where 'Fortnite' and a record-breaking superstar collide.”.

That superstar has yet to be revealed.

But according to Eurogamer, Ariana Grande is rumored to be the next artist to rock the 'Fortnite' virtual stage.

Previous performers include Travis Scott and Marshmello.

More info is expected to be announced on Aug.

2.

Until then, fans can explore a series of new in-game challenges... Until then, fans can explore a series of new in-game challenges... and potentially unlock concert-related rewards