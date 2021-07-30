Broadway to Require Proof of Vaccination and Masks This Upcoming Season

Broadway to Require Proof of Vaccination and, Masks This Upcoming Season.

The announcement was made on July 30 amid spiking COVID-19 cases in the U.S. brought on by the Delta variant.

One day prior, President Joe Biden announced that all federal employees must be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing.

Broadway is set to reopen after being shuttered since the pandemic began in the early months of 2020.

We have said from Day 1 that we want our casts, our crews and our audiences to be safe, and we believe that this is a precaution to ensure that.

, Charlotte St.

Martin, Broadway League President, via 'The New York Times'.

We’re doing everything we can to open safely and protect everyone, Charlotte St.

Martin, Broadway League President, via 'The New York Times'.

In addition to Broadway, the safety measures implemented by the Met Opera go a step further.

Children under the age of 12, for whom there is no currently available vaccine, ... , Met Opera Website, via 'The New York Times'.

... are not permitted to enter the Met regardless of the vaccination status of their guardian, Met Opera Website, via 'The New York Times'.

Met Opera General Manager Peter Gelb conveyed his dismay about the measure.

Obviously, it’s painful to me personally and to the company not to have young people coming into the theater, Peter Gelb, Met Opera General Manager, Broadway Producer, via 'The New York Times'.

They are our future audience, Peter Gelb, Met Opera General Manager, Broadway Producer, via 'The New York Times'.

Broadway producers expressed support for the mitigation measures announced by theater owners and operators.

I am overjoyed that the theater owners and the Broadway League have made the decision that is best for the community at large, Brian Moreland, Broadway Producer, via 'The New York Times'.

We committed to doing what the science told us to do, and this is what the science tells us, Brian Moreland, Broadway Producer, via 'The New York Times'