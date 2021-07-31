Top 10 Times Olympians Celebrated Too Early

For this list, we’ll be looking at times when world class athletes competing at the Olympics and Paralympics celebrated prematurely, sometimes even costing them a victory.

These Olympians flew a little too close to the sun.

These Olympians flew a little too close to the sun.

For this list, we’ll be looking at times when world class athletes competing at the Olympics and Paralympics celebrated prematurely, sometimes even costing them a victory.

Our countdown includes Wrestling, Speed Skating, Snowboard Cross, and more!