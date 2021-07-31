The Weight of Gold Documentary Movie Clip - Mental Health Matters

The Weight of Gold Documentary Movie Clip - Mental Health Matters - "And if we can take a stand and make change, it could affect the world and what truly matters." Problems with mental health are not something you have to hide, no matter what stage you're on.

The Weight of Gold seeks to inspire discussion about mental health issues, encourage people to seek help, and highlight the need for readily available support.

It features accounts from Olympic athletes who share their own struggles with mental health issues, including Michael Phelps, Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Shaun White, Sasha Cohen, David Boudia, Katie Uhlaender, and, posthumously, Steven Holcomb and Jeret "Speedy" Peterson (via his mother, Linda Peterson).

#TheWeightOfGold #HBO