Reds slugger Joey Votto hits home runs in 7 straight games

The Reds dinger-slinger dialed long-distance in the top of the 6th against Mets pitcher Drew Smith, Votto's 7th longball in the past 7 games, tying Jim Thome, Barry Bonds, Kendrys Morales and Kevin Mench for second place for the record of most consecutive games with a home run.