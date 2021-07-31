Dynasty S04E13 Go Rescue Someone Else

Dynasty 4x13 "Go Rescue Someone Else" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - SECRETS - Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) confides in Anders (Alan Dale) that she is worked that she hasn't heard from Liam (Adam Huber) as it's unlike him to not come home.

Blake (Grant Show) becomes enraged when he finds what Adam (Sam Underwood) has been keeping from him and makes a rash decision.

Culhane (Robert C.

Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) work together to find a way out of a very precarious situation, with dangerous results.

Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) needs help in securing his next venture and turns to a very unlikely source for help.

Lastly, a tragedy strikes the Carringtons.

Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Michael Michele, Maddison Brown and Daniella Alonso.

The episode was written by Josh Reims and Christopher Fife and directed by Heather Tom (413).

Original airdate 8/6/2021.