State Route 38 Reopens After Heavy Rains Trigger Mudslide In El Dorado Burn Scar Near Big Bear
Heavy downpours Friday across the Inland Empire prompted the closure of State Route 38 from Forest Falls to Lake Williams in Big Bear following a rockfall.

It was reopened Friday night.