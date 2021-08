India records 41,649 lakh fresh cases and 593 deaths| Covid-19 | Oneindia News

The country registered 41,649 lakh fresh cases and 593 deaths.

So far, 4.23 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.

Kerala contributed 20,772 cases to the country's daily numbers.

More than 37 per cent of India's active cases are in Kerala, according to government sources.

Maharashtra - the worst-hit states with over 62 lakh cases - reported 6,600 new infections.

It was followed by Andhra Pradesh with 2,068 cases and Tamil Nadu (1,947 cases).

