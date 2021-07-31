Tokyo 2020 round-up: Team effort as GB quartets grab golds in swimming and triathlon relays

Team GB took two medals early on Saturday in Tokyo.Team GB’s success in the Tokyo pool continued, with Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin winning gold in the 4x100m medley relay.It was the second team medal for Great Britain in the early hours of Saturday after Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee helped Team GB to first place in the mixed triathlon relays early on Saturday in Tokyo.