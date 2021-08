Japan declares Covid state of emergency in Tokyo & other prefectures till August 31 | Oneindia News

Japan has decided to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo, and some other prefectures till August 31 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the nation.

The decision was taken amid the 2020 Olympics Games that is being hosted in Tokyo.

