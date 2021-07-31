Yogi Adityanath gives ₹10 lakh aid to families of journalists who died of Covid | Oneindia News

Today, government sources said that more than ₹ 133 crores in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions in the monsoon session; Today, the Indian government has said that ten states are seeing an upsurge in Covid cases or a rise in positivity rate; Today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that one crore vaccine doses have been given in Delhi; Today, in an effort to encourage and honour the tireless and unparalleled contribution of journalists.

#Yogi #UPCM #MonsoonSession