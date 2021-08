Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch | "Let's Start With The Typos" Clip

Check out the official "Let's Start With The Typos" clip from the comedy-drama movie The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderso.

It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The French Dispatch Release Date: October 22, 2021 After you watch The French Dispatch drop a review.

