5 injured in downtown shooting

LEXINGTON.POLICE SAY THEYARE INVESTIGATINGA SHOOTING THATINJURED 5 PEOPLE INDOWNTOWNLEXINGTON.FICIOFALS SAY THEYWERE CALLED TOEAST 5-TH STREETAROUND 9-15TONIGHT.WHEN THEYARRIVED THEYFOUND 5 PEOPLEWITH GUNSHOTWOUNDS.ONE OF THOSE ISLIFE-THREATENING.THIS IS A PICTUREOF THE SCENE WEWERE ABLE TO GETTO TONIGHT FOBEREBYSTANDERSBECAMEAGGRESSIVE... ANDTHE SCENE WAS NOTSAFE FOR OURCREW.

IF YOU HAVEANY INFORMATIONABOUT THE INCIDENTCONTACT THELEXINGTON POLICEDEPARTMENT.