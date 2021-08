Sacramento entertainment venues adapt to latest guidelines as they reopen

FORTY'S GURAJPAL SANGHA LIFEWITH A CLOSER LOOK PAUL.BRIDGETT TONIGHT FOR THEFIRST TIME IN 16 MONTHS THATRE OPEN WHILE SOME PLACES WENTHEAD FIRST INTO REOPENINGPLACES LIKE SOPHIA AREPROCEEDING.

CAUTIOUSLY.ENJOY THE LIVEENTERTAINMENT IS BACK AT THESOFIA HOME OF THE B STREETTHEATER, WE FEEL THATADRENALINE THAT EXCITEMENTTHAN 16 MONTHS IN THE MAKINGFOR ASSOCIATE ARTISTICDIRECTOR LYNDSEY PERCHCOULDN'T REOPEN.UNTIL IT WAS SAFE TO HAVEFULL AUDIENCE IS TONIGHT THEYGOT THAT HOSTING A PRIVATEEVENT FOR A FEW 100 PEOPLE BUTWITH STRICT HEALTH AND SAFETYGUIDELINES TO THIS GIVES US ACHANCE TO REALLY PRACTICE ANDGET OUR PROTOCOLS IN THAT'SOUR POLICY FOR ANYONE WASALLOWED IN PEOPLE EITHER HAVETO SHOW THEIR PROOF OFVACCINATION OR A RECENTNEGATIVE COVID TEST PLUS FACEDUE TO THE LATEST SACRAMENTOCOUNTY MASK MANDATE.

BIRD SAYSIT HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE TOREOPEN.AND HOPES PEOPLE CANUNDERSTAND THE UNCHARTEDTHINGS CHANGE DAILY SOMETIMESHOURLY EVERYBODY HAVE HAS TOGO WITH THE FLOW.

WEAPPRECIATE ALL THAT AFTER THEYMADE DAVID SHAW AND HISFRIENDS SAY THEY WANT TO HAVECOME OUT TONIGHT IF THE SAFETYGUIDELINES WERE IN PLACE WHICHWOULD HAVE BEEN DISAPPOINTEDBECAUSE THEY CAME TO SUPPORT ALOCAL EVERY MESSAGE YEAHEVERY AMERICAN A HIGH NOWANOTHER VENUE HOLLOWS WILLSTART HOSTING EVENTS ON AUGUST12 ON ITS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGE.IT SAYS IT WILL REQUIRE PROOFOF VACCINATION BEFORE ANYONEIS ALLOWED IN TIGHT.

AFTERMONTHS OF BEING SHUTTERED THESOUND A SACRAMENT ANDEXPERIENCING ENTERTAIN MEWERE REALLY EXCITED TO HAVEEVERYBODY BACK HERE.

NOWSOPHIA'S PUBLIC CONCERTS WON'TBEGIN UNTIL AUGUST 7TH ANDTHEIR PLACE WON'T START.