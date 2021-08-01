Nemesis Film Clip

Nemesis Film Clip - Plot synopsis: An Underworld kingpin - John Morgan - returns to London reigniting a feud with vengeful cop Frank Conway who is obsessed with bringing Morgan down and setting in motion a power play with his brother.

The Morgan family gather in John's apartment to meet their daughter's new girlfriend Zoe who is not what she seems and her arrival triggers a deadly game of cat and mouse ending in revenge and murder, as the family are trapped in their own home by a gang of armed intruders.

Release Date: July 30, 2021