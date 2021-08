A DARK FOE Movie

A DARK FOE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A guilt-ridden FBI agent, stranded in the painful memory of the abduction of his sister, suffers from a rare condition known as Nyctophobia, an irrational fear of the dark, and will have to face-off with the cunning serial killer who took her away.

Starring Oscar Cardenas, Kenzie Dalton, Selma Blair, Bill Bellamy, Graham Greene, Jon Lindstrom, Beverly Todd.

Directed by Maria Gabriela Cardenas.