Stillwater Movie Clip - Lina

Stillwater Movie Clip - Lina - Plot synopsis: An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her.

US Release Date: July 30, 2021 Starring: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin Directed By: Tom McCarthy