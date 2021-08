XS Tennis Summer Bash Hosts Free COVID-19 Vaccination Event With Concert

To increase Chicago's vaccine numbers, the XS Tennis Summer Bash is hosting a free vaccination event near 53rd and State Street Sunday.

Free shots will be given out from 2 p.m.

Until 6 p.m.

Anyone who gets one gets a $25 gift card.

The event comes with a concert featuring the Soul Children Choir of Chicago.

They will perform with Walt Whitman, Jason Warrior and Sa'Rayah.