Tokyo 2020 round-up: Whitlock pommel victory brings double golden Sunday for Team GB
Max Whitlock rose to the occasion once again to successfully defend his Olympic pommel title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Later, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs admitted he was in dreamland after his shock 100 metres victory.