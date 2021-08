Lawmaker wounded at Jonestown massacre compares Trump to cult leader

Rep.

Jackie Speier (D-CA), who was injured during the Peoples Temple Jonestown Massacre in 1978, says she sees similarities between cult leader Jim Jones and former President Donald Trump in the way they use their charisma to connect with disillusioned American and act as “merchants of deceit.” Speier was shot five times on an airstrip in Guyana while accompanying a lawmaker to investigate the nearby cult.